Get Your Biscuit On This Weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Hungry? How does a homemade buttery biscuit with every topping imaginable sound? You can check out a biscuit bar for a good cause this weekend!

The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market is hosting a Biscuit Breakfast Bar this Saturday, March 11 from 8 to 11:30 a.m.

Chef Jay Pierce of the Traveled Farmer will be serving fresh, made from scratch biscuits featuring N.C. grown and milled Lindley Mills flour. You can choose from a variety of market sourced and locally produced toppings.

The Biscuit Bar will feature sweet and savory options including:

• Neese’s Country Sausage products, a local family-owned business celebrating their 100 year anniversary, including sausage, sausage gravy, souse, and liver pudding

• Sweet Morning Farm jams and jellies

• Quaker Acre Apiary honey

The cost of the Biscuit Breakfast Bar fundraiser is $5.00 per plate and is first come, first serve; while supplies last. The brunch includes two biscuits plus toppings.

A market blend iced tea and orange juice will be available for purchase as well. There will also be live music from local musicians.

Proceeds will benefit the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, located at 501 Yanceyville Street in Greensboro.

The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market provides greater Greensboro with opportunities to purchase and learn about local food. The market encourages and supports the growth of local foods and artisan goods businesses to improve greater Greensboro’s economy, support better health through healthy eating and build social and community connections.

