Giraffe gives birth at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Verify: iPhone Virus Warning Messages
-
RAW: Pink dolphin playing in La. ship channel
-
Enjoy The Eclipse With WFMY News 2
-
Couple's dance moves make them a viral hit
-
Vicious brawl breaks out at soccer game
-
Corbett Case Closing
-
Va. couple's dance moves a viral sensation
-
Violence shakes Atlanta's LGBT community
-
Maximum security inmates take over prison
-
Gate City PickleFest: Mixed Doubles Championship
More Stories
-
LIVE RADAR | WFMY News 2 Storm CenterMar. 1, 2017, 11:36 a.m.
-
US 29 South Closed In GreensboroAug. 8, 2017, 7:18 a.m.
-
VERIFY: iPhone Virus Warning MessagesAug. 7, 2017, 9:41 p.m.