Give The Gift Of Warmth Needs Your Help

GREENSBORO, N.C. - With another cold snap coming our way, a lot of us will be cranking up the heaters.But some needy families can't afford those bills. That's where the Salvation Army comes in to help. Right now they've got the Gift of Warmth drive going on through February.

This money is donated to the Salvation Army so they can provide money for needy families who can't afford to heat their homes. The Salvation Army provides heating assistance for the less fortunate in Guilford, Alamance Rockingham and Caswell Counties. Berico Fuels matches all donations up to $20,000. The needy can have any type of heating system like oil, electric, gas, heat pump etc.

If you want to help out, the drive runs through February. You can drop money off at your local BB&T branch in Greensboro or at Berico Fuels, Carolina Fuels or Alamance Oil.

