Governor Cooper Tours High Point Furniture Market

NC Governor Roy Cooper gives the ‘State of the State’ Address (Photo: WFMY)

HIGH POINT, NC -- Governor Roy Cooper toured High Point Furniture Market Friday afternoon and helped open the newest showroom.

He said expansion is a good sign the furniture market brings more jobs into the state. It's hard to forget about the fallout during last year's spring market. That's when HB2 just passed, and buyers and other visitors threatened to boycott the market because of the controversial law.

Now that it's been repealed, Governor Cooper says furniture market is a great way to show people what North Carolina has to offer.

© 2017 WFMY-TV