Greensboro: Is The Water Safe To Drink?

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- The city of Greensboro is assuring residents the water is safe to drink.

Data shows that to be the case as well.

The city of Greensboro's website has monthly records of the water quality dating back to January 2012.There's not one documented violation.

"The EPA looks at chemicals they believe could have a potential health risk and could have a potential health risk in the environment, they come up with this list and it's about 30 chemicals that they come up with, " Mike Borchers, assistant director for Greensboro's water resources department said.

Water resource employees say the water is tested around the clock and they test for things like Lead, Chloride, and Nitrate.

Last august, a chemical called Perfluorooctane Sulfonate concerned some people in Greensboro. It can cause cancer or problems with pregnancy.

But Borchers says the amount wasn't anywhere close to the EPA's health advisory. And according to yearly records, Greensboro had no violations.

If you still aren't sold on drinking tap water, you could invest in a filter.

Jason Barnes who's worked in water filtration for nearly 20 years says suggests using reverse osmosis.

It's a special type of filter that reduces contamination, but it's pricey to install starting around 600 dollars.

You can use portable filters like Brita pitchers, but they filter out less.

Bottom line, the water is perfectly fine to drink.

If you would like to get your water tested you can do that through Guilford county here, call the Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 800-426-4791 or visit www.epa.gov/safewater/labs.



