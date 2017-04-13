Greensboro Launches 2nd Round of Participatory Budgeting

Greensboro skyline (Photo: WFMY News 2)

GREENSBORO, NC -- The City of Greensboro wants your input on its participatory budget.

Part of the city's budget is carved out to be spent directly on projects that are voted on by city residents. It equals about $500,000.

City employees held an open house to get input from residents about how they'd like to see the money spent. Volunteers from the University of North Carolina in Greensboro visited local businesses to get their input as well.

Another meeting will be held to discuss ideas on Thursday, April 20th at the McNair Library from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFMY