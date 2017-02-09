Greensboro Police Go Door To Door Looking For Leads In Murder

GREENSBORO, NC -- Officers with the Greensboro Police Department went door to door Thursday looking for leads in the murder of mother of three.

Renata Marshall was found dead in her apartment on Sunday. Detectives say just before 12:30 a.m on February 6th, someone called police about a woman with serious injuries in her apartment. Investigators say when they got into the apartment, they found Marshall dead with gunshot wounds.

Thursday, police went to Marshall's apartment complex asking neighbors if they saw anything that night.

Police want anyone with information or tips to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Copyright 2017 WFMY