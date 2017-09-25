Greensboro Red Cross Trains New Volunteers

GREENSBORO, NC -- After all the recent hurricanes, we've seen the need for Red Cross volunteers.

They leave their homes at a moments notice to help the people who've lost everything. Now the Red Cross is looking for more volunteers. Today the American Red Cross in Greensboro hosted volunteer disaster training for some of the people who could be the next people deployed, in case of a natural disaster. They learned about opening and working in shelters training for mass care and offering emotional support.

If you'd like to volunteer, search for openings by clicking here.

