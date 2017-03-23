Greensboro Students Participate In Red Nose Day

GREENSBORO, NC -- A red nose isn't just for your favorite reindeer.

Kindergarten and first-grade students at Pearce Elementary School in Greensboro celebrated Red Nose Day on Thursday.

It's part of a student learning project that teachers say will give children, no matter what age, an opportunity to learn how to serve the community. This year, the classes participated in Red Nose Day.

From March 20th through March 23rd, classes accepted a $1.00 donation from students and staff for a red foam clown nose. Recipients received their noses on Thursday, and the entire school celebrated together.

The money raised will be donated to Back Pack Beginnings, a local agency that provides meals and clothing for kids in the Triad area.

Copyright 2017 WFMY