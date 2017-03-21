Greensboro Teen Dies After Monday Night Shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Police say one of the victims of a Monday night aggravated assault on the 2000 block of Niagara Street has died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators say Rontaveon Montrice Porter, 17, died from apparent gunshot wounds while undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the parking lot of 2006 Niagara Street in reference to reports of two people having been shot around that area.

When they arrived on scene, police found Porter and the second victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second victim has been treated and released from the hospital. His name has not been released at this time.

Greensboro Police Department detectives are still in the early stages of the investigation, and there is no suspect information available at this time.

