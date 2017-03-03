Trader Joe's on Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. (Photo: WFMY News 2)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The City of Greensboro is pushing for a Trader Joe's store to come to the Gate City.

City manager Jim Westmoreland is drafting a letter to the company, asking it to reconsider opening a location in Greensboro.

John Brasier, of the Triad Business Journal, says the reason a city would push for a grocery store is because the stores are typically economic starters in a community.

"Everybody grocery shops every week," he said. "When people grocery shop, the developers and the tenants hope that [shoppers] will come in and go to the businesses around the grocery store."

Brasier says, in many cases, developers will sell property to grocery stores for less because they know the stores will attract other businesses.

Roger Beahm, professor at the Wake Forest School of Business, says destination stores and restaurants, like Trader Joe's, are sought after because they can often make a community seem more "progressive."

Trader Joe's planned to open a store near Greensboro's Friendly Center but pulled out in 2014 because of push back from neighbors. The only Trader Joe's in the Triad is in Winston-Salem.

