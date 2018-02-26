Guilford College Supports Student Protests On School & Gun Safety

GREENSBORO, NC - Leaders at Guilford College support high school students who recently walked out of classrooms in support of school safety and stricter gun laws.

Guilford College says it's encouraged by the students' resolve, and it wants students to know the protests will not be held against students who apply to the university, regardless of how it's presented in their school record.

In a post online, Guilford College says the change students are after aligns with the school's values of justice, stewardship, community, diversity, equality, excellence, and integrity.

The university says high school students in the Triad and across the county sparked a movement that unites students from all regions, background and beliefs.

