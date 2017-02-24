Gun Stopper Program Hopes To Get Illegal Guns Out Of Greensboro

Stock Photo (Photo: Andrew Burton Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, NC - A new program launched by the Greensboro Police Department and the Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers program hopes to get illegal weapons out of the city.

The 'Gun Stoppers' program will work similarly to the Crime Stoppers program already in place. People will be able to submit anonymous tips about guns owned by felons, stolen guns, guns used in crimes, and guns that are illegal in North Carolina.

The new program will start Tuesday, February 28th. Police will announce the start of Gun Stoppers at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market.

Gun Stoppers was first announced at the "Safer City" Summit in January.

