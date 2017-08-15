HanesBrands Sale Starts Wednesday In Winston-Salem

Socks. Tee shirts. Activewear. Get ready to stock up on Hanes supplies at the 27th annual HanesBrands clearance sale in Winston-Salem.

It starts Wednesday and runs through Saturday. For the next 3 days, it's open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the Education Building of the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. On Saturday, the sale is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m..

Shoppers will get the chance to buy men's, women's, and kid's clothes wifor $10 or less.

