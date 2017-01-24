Hang Ups About Confident Women At Work

Working together (Photo: Thinkstock)

As women, we’re told to be more confident. Speak up for ourselves. Stand our ground. But, when we do then we’re shunned. We’re told that we’re witchy. So what we are to do?

As women we’re not accepted for what we bring to the workplace. Our nurturing side or the way we solve problems or our emphasis on relationships are all considered liabilities. To succeed, we must act more like men – bold, outspoken, take charge. Traditionally speaking, men have charted the course of what success looks like. But, when women do act like men –then we’re considered witchy.

The struggle is to change societal perception of confident women. But, why can't women be accepted for being themselves. The underlying message is that something is wrong. It isn’t us. It’s the way we’re perceived.

In my opinion, the reason there's a resistance to change the perception is that it's easier to keep things the way they are. If everyone has the same group think or same mentality then everyone is easier to manage.

Share your thoughts with me on Twitter at @blancacobb. Remember to use the hash tag #BlancaOn2. Or, you can find me on my facebook page.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

The Good Morning Show

(© 2017 WFMY)