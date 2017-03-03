Hard Freeze Overnight; Winter Temperatures Are Back

GREENSBORO, NC -- Winter isn't done just yet. Some bitter cold air will anchor itself over the area Friday night, dropping temperatures and threatening crops.

Strong, cold high pressure is in control to our west right now, pumping cold air in from Canada along northwesterly winds. As this flow moves in, our temperatures will plummet overnight into the mid 20s. This will be cold enough for a hard freeze, so you'll want to protect any sensitive plants. Some rural areas may drop as low as 20 degrees overnight.





Th e weekend will be quiet and cool. Highs only right around 50 Saturday afternoon with light winds. A cold morning Sunday again with lows in the upper 20s. Highs Sunday afternoon in the mid 50s.





Warmer air will start to head our way on Monday to start next week along southerly winds. Temperatures will warm into the mid 60s with sunshine. We'll get a little warmer still on Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s.

