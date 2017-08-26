Harvey Weakens: Flooding Rain Continues

EAST TEXAS -- Hurricane Harvey hits Texas as an extremely powerful Category 4 hurricane Friday night, with winds of 130 mph. As the storm continues to slowly move inland, the wind field will continue to weaken. The storm is expected to be downgraded to a tropical storm later today or ttonight. Major flooding still yet to come over the next several days.

Even with the storm coming ashore, the danger for East Texas is just beginning. The path of the storm will slow to a halt on today or tonight, with heavy tropical rain continuing to flood to eastern half of the state. In fact, the storm will sit in this area for five days until the middle of next week. Rain totals of 20" to 30" and even as high as 40" are possible, which would create catastrophic flooding.













Copyright 2017 WFMY