Harvey to Hit Texas as a Strong Hurricane Friday Night

TEXAS -- Harvey is roaring toward the Texas Gulf Coast, and will hit there as a strong hurricane by Friday night. The storm will then sit over the state for days on end, bringing rainfall that is sure to result in major flooding.

As of midday Thursday, Harvey was still a strong tropical storm with winds of 65 mph. However, the storm was strengthening and is expected to continue to gain strength and become a hurricane shortly. As it moves forward on Friday, the storm will likely strengthen into a Category 2 or Category 3 storm with winds over 110 mph before hitting the Texas coast on Friday night.

Hurricane warnings are posted for parts of the Texas coast, including South Padre Island and Corpus Christi. Tropical Storm Warnings are also posted farther south and farther north.

The main threats to Texas with Harvey will be wind and storm surge at first. However, the storm will then sit over East Texas for days on end, setting up the potential for major flooding. Over 10 to 15 inches of rain could fall, including the Houston area.

Copyright 2017 WFMY