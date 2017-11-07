HEADS UP: Hard Freeze Likely Saturday Morning

GREENSBORO, NC -- Get ready for cold air, it's coming to the Piedmont this weekend. We've been chilly at times so far this fall, but our first widespread sub-freezing morning will happen Saturday.

The WFMY News 2 Weather Team is tracking a strong area of cold air dropping south out of Canada later on this week. By Thursday, this cold front will be marching our way across the eastern half of the United States.

The heart of the cold air will be arriving during the day on Friday. This will drop our temperatures a great deal once night falls. Temperatures will fall into the 30s, and then the 20s by Saturday morning.





Most of the area will see lows in the mid and upper 20s, with some of the warmer areas right around 30 degrees. With this being the first widespread sub-freezing morning, summer plants will be likely be killed if not protected.

