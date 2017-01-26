11-Year-Old Boy Hears For The First Time

(Photo: Jenni Lee)

GEORGETOWN, Texas -- After 11 years of silence, a Georgetown boy can finally hear.

KVUE first introduced you to Jeffrey Mota in June of 2016 when his father was on a mission to fulfill his late wife's final wish. We've been documenting their journey ever since.

Jeffrey underwent surgery to get his cochlear implants in December 2016. On January 18, an audiologist activated Jeffrey's implants. That didn't go very well.

The fifth grader was afraid of putting on the exterior, magnetic cochlear implants that attached to his head and around his ears. He cried as his father, Joel, comforted him.

Jeffrey was scared and overwhelmed, which isn't unusual for older children.

"It is harder with the older ones, especially Jeffrey, who has gone a long time without getting any sort of input," explained audiologist, Beth Ramussen.

A week later on Wednesday, January 25, it was a different story.

Jeffrey was relaxed and happy to undergo the tests that made sure his implants worked. He was smiling ear to ear.

The 11-year-old was so excited, he raised his hand a couple of times when the audiologist didn't make a sound.

Jeffrey's father is learning that getting his son used to hearing is a process. Case in point, the fifth grader's first week at school with the implants was a little troublesome.

"He actually gets upset when he doesn't go to school so I was actually very surprised when I got the phone call, saying that he was acting out and he had called the teacher an idiot," explained Joel Mota.

For the record, Jeffrey apologized. What he told his father likely made up for the indiscretion.

"He's thanked me a couple of times for his cochlear implants, which is very surprising that he's using a lot of gratitude compared to some kids who have none," said Mota.

All kidding aside, there's a back-story to Jeffrey's gratitude.

Joel and his late wife, Rosie, adopted Jeffrey in 2014. He was an orphan, abandoned at a subway station in China.

The couple saved money and planned for Jeffrey's cochlear implant surgery, but unexpectedly, Rosie's cancer returned. Originally diagnosed in 2010, Rosie was in remission until March.

She lost her battle from stage four breast cancer two months later. But before she passed, Rosie started a GoFundMe account to raise money for Jeffrey's implants.

"It's one of the things I'm sorry she didn't...she worked so hard on this," Mota said, his voice cracking as his eyes started to water.

But now, Joel is sure Rosie is smiling. How can you not when Jeffrey starts singing and dancing to the song, "Happy.".

It is the beginning of Jeffrey making his own music.

