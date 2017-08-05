11-Year-Old Va. Boy Considered Clear of Cancer

Wes Pak (Photo: Family Photo)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- A huge victory for a young boy battling cancer.

11-year-old Wes Pak has been battling cancer for more than half his life. Pak was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma at 5 years old.

His mom, Krista Pak says they've been on more than 100 flights back and forth to see a doctor.

However, Wednesday they received some great news. The doctor informed Wes and his Krista that Wes is considered clear of disease, and does not need any further treatment for now.

The news came as a complete shock to them both. Wes hasn't been off treatment since he first relapsed in 2014.

“It's been a feeling of overwhelming excitement and hope and a weight has been lifted because we didn't expect to hear that news,” Krista Pak says.

Wes will come back to New York for scans every two months but through it all, Wes has remained positive, which he says, has made a huge difference.

“You have to be positive to get through it,” Wes Pak says.

