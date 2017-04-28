2 Additional Mumps Cases Confirmed In Watauga County

MMR vaccine (Photo: TEK IMAGE/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY, Custom)

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. -- Health officials have confirmed two new cases of mumps in Watauga County.

The Appalachian District Health Department says the two cases were confirmed in an Appalachian State University student and a Caldwell County Community College student. Both students are residents of Watauga County.

This brings the total mumps cases to three in Watauga County.

Health officials say the students are being treated for the virus and are cooperating with isolation instructions.

Mumps symptoms can include headache, loss of appetite, fever, and swelling of the parotid salivary glands, below the ear.

The health department says the best way to prevent mumps is to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2017 WFMY