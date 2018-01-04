WFMY
20 Die From Flu Including Two NC Children

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 4:13 PM. EST January 04, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. -- State health officials say another seven people have died from influenza, including a child.
    
The report issued for the week ending Dec. 30 lists seven deaths, bringing the total to 20 for this flu season. The child is the second child to die in the 2017-2018 flu season.

RELATED: Season For Sickness: What You Need to Know
    
The state Department of Health and Human Services says the child was between the ages of 5 and 17. DHHS doesn't provide other identifying details about flu victims.

RELATED: Mom's Powerful Message After 12-Year-Old Daughter Dies From Flu
    
In addition to the two child deaths, 10 elderly people have died along with six ranging in age from 50 to 64 and two from ages 25 to 49.
    
In the previous season, 219 people died in North Carolina from the flu.

Precautions to take to fight the spread of flu and other viruses:

• Staying home when sick until fever-free for at least 24 hours
• Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then discarding the tissue promptly
• Washing hands frequently, preferably with soap and water

More information on flu and where people can get vaccinated is available at flu.nc.gov.

