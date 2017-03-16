20 Adults Died From The Flu in NC Last Week

AP (Photo: AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Health officials in North Carolina report 20 people died from the flu last week, the second highest death toll for one week this season.



The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported the latest figures Thursday, marking the second straight week in which at least 20 people died from complications of the flu. Last week, DHHS reported 23 people had died from the flu.



According to the department, all 20 deaths involved adults.



For the 2016-2017 flu season, the death toll in North Carolina stands at 110, nearly double the 59 deaths for all of the previous season.

