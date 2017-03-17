20-Year-Old Colorado Twins Need Kidney Transplants

(Photo: Tom Cole, KUSA)

THORNTON - Twenty-year-old Kaylee Adams from Thornton recently learned she needs a second kidney transplant.

She and her twin sister suffer from a relatively rare disease called focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, or FSGS.

The disease often leads to kidney failure.

Kaylee received her first kidney transplant when she was 15. Last August, she learned she needs another transplant.

(Photo: Tom Cole, KUSA)

Moral support came instantly from her twin sister, Aubree.

Their bond became even more important weeks later when the sisters received some stunning news: Aubrey's kidney was failing, too.

"I wouldn't wish this upon anybody especially the person I love the most in the world," Kaylee said in tears, "It was hard but I knew that if we did it together, it wouldn't be too hard."

While it's difficult to know the other is experiencing pain, there's comfort in sharing the experience, the twins say.

(Photo: Tom Cole, KUSA)

"It's nice because she understands everything you feel," Kaylee said. "Because there's certain feelings you get during dialysis that no one understands."

Both are still learning to cope with FSGS, which will likely be a lifelong struggle. The average person with the diagnosis needs several transplants, according to The National Center for Biotechnology Information.

The twins have encouraged each other through the process.

"You get up every day and you tell yourself it's going to be a good day," Aubree said.

(Photo: Tom Cole, KUSA)

The journey won't be an easy one. Kaylee's still trying to get on a wait list. Aubree is undergoing dialysis and hopes to learn if a potential donor is a match, a process that can take anywhere from 2 weeks to 4 months.

FSGS affects about 3 out of every 100,000 children every year, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information. Only 12 percent of all pediatric cases affected a sibling, like in this case.

A benefit event will be held at Moose Lodge (2210 Pratt St.) in Longmont where the girls went to high school on March 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Kaylee and Aubree Adams Benefit will cost $10 per person in advance and $15 at the door.

© 2017 KUSA-TV