Illegal Animal Parts Found in Luggage at DFW Airport

Animal meat seized at DFW Aiport on Feb. 4.

DFW AIRPORT -- Specialists with U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 22 pounds of illegal animal meat at DFW Airport earlier this month.

In a press release sent Friday, officials said raw chicken, pig, and cow meat, brains, hearts, heads, tongues, feet, and other body parts were found in a woman's luggage as she returned to the U.S. from Vietnam on Feb. 4.

“Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists work diligently to prevent the introduction of diseases into the U.S.” Dallas CBP Port Director Cleatus Hunt Jr. said.

“These kinds of meat products are potential carriers for harmful diseases that could result in devastating effects on our agriculture industry.”

The meat was found when the passenger provided a "negative customs declaration," but was referred for a baggage exam. The meat in her bag was described as raw, cured or dried.

The products were "destroyed by steam sterilization," officials said.

CBP seizes about 4,638 prohibited animal or plant products on a daily basis, it said. Restrictions are placed on meat products because officials say they could carry diseases.

