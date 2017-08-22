Close 45K Pounds Of Sugar Dumped In Times Square Ashley May, USA TODAY , WVEC 4:24 PM. EDT August 22, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Click here if you do not see the article © Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Don't burn your retinas while looking at eclipse Kidnapped Baby Rescued RAW: Solar eclipse reaches totality in Georgia Eclipse Eye Protection Pt. 2 Are welding glasses safe to view the eclipse? UNC Silent Sam Monument Under Controversy Watch It: Eclipse Time Lapse TBI arrests 12 in human trafficking operation Dad banned from school Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse More Stories Gov. Cooper: UNC Can Take 'Immediate Measures' to… Aug 22, 2017, 7:42 a.m. Southern Heritage Group Asks Commissioners To Keep… Aug 22, 2017, 11:10 a.m. 2 suspicious packages investigated near White House,… Aug 22, 2017, 1:46 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs