7-Year-Old VA Boy Dies After Complications Related To Flu, Strep Throat

7-year-old, Kevin Baynes, Jr. dies after complications from the flu and strep throat. Pic. Courtesy: Samantha Baynes (Photo: Custom)

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA -- A 7-year-old boy from Pittsylvania County, Virginia has died from complications related to the flu and strep throat.

According to WDBJ, Kevin Baynes, Jr. died at his home on Sunday. The boy was sent home from school on Friday after vomiting and falling asleep in class.

Watch: 'It Will Take You Down' | Triad Mother's Flu Warning

"He says mommy, mommy, I don't feel good so I cuddled him," said Baynes' mother, Samantha.

Baynes said she let her son sleep Friday night to see if he would get better.

Related: 'This Flu Is No Joke': NC Girl Dies 72 Hours After Flu Diagnosis

However, by Saturday morning Kevin was unable to walk or keep food down. Samantha rushed her son to the emergency room where he was diagnosed with strep throat and having the flu.

Doctors sent him home with medication for strep.

"We tried to give him the medication and everything we were supposed to do and he just wasn't getting any better," explained Samantha.

Kevin was later found unresponsive in his room.

"Watch your children closely," Samantha Baynes said. "Don't hesitate to go to the emergency room. No matter what time it is day or night, just take them."

The family has not been given an official cause for Baynes' death. They are still waiting to hear a report from the Medical Examiner.

A family member has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the child's funeral. You can visit that page here: GoFundMe

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.