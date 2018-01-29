WFMY
Close
Weather Alert 16 weather alerts
Close

7-Year-Old VA Boy Dies After Complications Related To Flu, Strep Throat

VA Boy Dies After Getting The Flu

WFMY News 2, WDBJ , WFMY 10:59 PM. EST January 29, 2018

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA -- A 7-year-old boy from Pittsylvania County, Virginia has died from complications related to the flu and strep throat. 

According to WDBJ, Kevin Baynes, Jr. died at his home on Sunday. The boy was sent home from school on Friday after vomiting and falling asleep in class.

Watch: 'It Will Take You Down' | Triad Mother's Flu Warning

"He says mommy, mommy, I don't feel good so I cuddled him," said Baynes' mother, Samantha. 

Baynes said she let her son sleep Friday night to see if he would get better.

Related: 'This Flu Is No Joke': NC Girl Dies 72 Hours After Flu Diagnosis

However, by Saturday morning Kevin was unable to walk or keep food down. Samantha rushed her son to the emergency room where he was diagnosed with strep throat and having the flu.

Doctors sent him home with medication for strep.

"We tried to give him the medication and everything we were supposed to do and he just wasn't getting any better," explained Samantha.

Kevin was later found unresponsive in his room. 

"Watch your children closely," Samantha Baynes said. "Don't hesitate to go to the emergency room. No matter what time it is day or night, just take them."

The family has not been given an official cause for Baynes' death. They are still waiting to hear a report from the Medical Examiner.

A family member has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the child's funeral. You can visit that page here: GoFundMe 

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

WFMY

No Shot, You Got The Flu. Should You Get The Shot Now?

WFMY

VERIFY: Can An Onion Absorb Bacteria And Prevent The Flu?

WFMY

Severe flu still widespread; baby boomers hit especially hard

WFMY

21 More Flu Deaths Bring NC's Total To 67

WFMY

'It Will Take You Down' | Triad Mother's Flu Warning

WFMY

Flu: Why You May Be Contagious and Not Know It

WFMY

VERIFY: How To Flu-Proof Your Home

WFMY

Flu: The Cost To You and Your Employer

WFMY

12-Year-Old Fla. Boy Died Of The Flu, His Father Says

WFMY

Know The Symptoms: Is It The Flu Or Carbon Monoxide?

WFMY

'This Flu Is No Joke': NC Girl Dies 72 Hours After Flu Diagnosis

WFMY

FACT OR FICTION: Debunking Flu Myths

WFMY

Flu Season Prompts Triad Hospitals to Implement Visitor Restrictions

WFMY

US flu season gets worse, has 'lot more steam' than expected

WFMY

Inside The Flu Lab: Studying This Year's Vaccine For Next Year

WFMY

10 More Flu Deaths Reported In NC

WFMY

Another Case of Rare Side Effect In Some Children Who Take Tamiflu

WFMY

Got The Flu? Here's When To Go To The ER

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories