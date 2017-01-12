800 Pound Man Has Mission To Live, Seeks Help

ATLANTA – At nearly a half a ton, Tim Cogdill had a choice.

He could either get lay down and die, or he could get help.

He chose to live.

And now, Cogdill is looking for help to slim down and get healthy.

Weighing in at 800 pounds, the 40-year-old spent a week crying in pain, alone in a basement apartment, when he called 911 on Saturday.

Almost 41, Cogdill had not left his home in six years because he couldn’t move and continued to gain weight.

“He did not share with me that he was in such terrible shape, but he was unable to get out of bed and move without holding a wall, at 800 pounds, you can imagine,” Cogdill’s mom, Susan Fenderson said, who had no idea that he was in such dire condition.

Last week, Cogdill found himself unable to stand. "I didn’t want to lay there and die and so I called 911," he said. Cogdill was admitted to Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica, Ga.—traveling to the hospital alone, was no easy feat. That’s where he said he was told, he was too big to help.

He needs surgery to remove a large mass of skin, fat and tissue called a panus—weighing about 400 pounds. "I can’t function cause its 300 to 400 pounds. They want to cut it off so I can walk and exercise and once I can do that then I can start losing the weight," he said.

Now, his family and Tanner Medical Center are on a mission.

Fenderson said the family’s goal is to find somewhere to take Cogdill, where he can lose some of his weight, before surgery.

While Tanner Medical Center brought in a special bariatric hospital bed for him, they don’t have the proper equipment to perform surgery on someone that large.

“The problem is we are desperate… and the hospital, though they are trying their best, are not equipped to handle him,” Fenderson explained.

His doctor at the hospital is trying to find a surgeon and hospital that can accommodate him.



But so far, no luck.

“Tim is intelligent, but he has suffered a terrible food addiction, and while drug addiction is accepted and treated by society, his food addiction is not,” she said.

Cogdill realizes that his health is in his hands and that it’s no one’s fault but his own that he gained hundreds of pounds. He told 11Alive's Valerie Hoff his binge eating is an addiction that starts with feelings of euphoria and ends with enormous regret.

“He did this to himself, he just wants a chance to regain a life. Can you imagine how he feels hearing? No one will take you. Can you imagine how, I as his mom, feels?” Fenderson said.

Cogdill said his nurses have been wonderful to him and he's grateful for Tanner Medical Center's efforts to help him. "Everybody was so good to me here they made me feel better and not want to give up," he said.

(© 2017 WXIA)