Best Ways To Get A Solid Night Of Sleep

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- You might be your own worst enemy when it comes to sleep.

The National Sleep Center says 45% of Americans have some sort of sleep issue. They also say , Americans say they sleep an average of 7 and 1/2 hours a night, but say it's either not enough or restless.

Here are some tips to get a good night's rest.

Go to bed and wake up at the same time even over the weekend. This helps set your body's internal clock and optimize the quality of your sleep.

Sleep in a quiet, dark room with the temperature set in the mid 60s. That's the optimum sleep temperature range.

Try to do relaxing things before bed like listening to calming music or reading a book, but don't use an e-reader.

Sleep researchers say avoid bright screens two to three hours before bed. They say it is good however to expose yourself to bright light during the day--especially sunlight.

"Getting outside in nature, in green space, about 15 min, can really help you sleep better, " said Dr. Nancy Beherens, Sleep Specialist.

If you need caffeine, don't drink it after 2 p.m.

Doctors also recommend working out during the day.

