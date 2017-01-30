Local

UNC Men's Basketball Game Against Notre Dame Moved To Greensboro Coliseum

Read Story UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS
Crime

Man Uses Ax to Rob Winston-Salem Store

Read Story WFMY News 2
Local

80,000 Impacted By Chapel Hill Water Shortage

Read Story Hope Ford
Nation

Judge Orders Temporary Halt To Trump's Travel Ban

Read Story Associated Press/CBS News
Local

Winston-Salem Library Community Praying For Homeless Assault Victim

Read Story Benjamin Powell
Local

Facebook Video Shows NC Officer Facing Teens With AR-15

Read Story Abigail Margulis , amargulis@citizen-times.com
HEADLINES

Updated 12:39 AM. EST

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    Your Take
    • 7 Facts On the Crack in the Antarctic Ice Shelf

      7 Facts On the Crack in the Antarctic Ice Shelf
    • NC Groom Loses It When Bride Surprises Him

      NC Groom Loses It When Bride Surprises Him
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Greensboro, NC
    2 PM
    40°
    8 PM
    34°
    2 AM
    29°
    8 AM
    31°