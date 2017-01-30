UNC Men's Basketball Game Against Notre Dame Moved To Greensboro Coliseum
Winston-Salem Library Community Praying For Homeless Assault Victim
Facebook Video Shows NC Officer Facing Teens With AR-15
Updated 12:39 AM. EST
- Crime
Three Teens Arrested for Beating Homeless Man in Winston-SalemThree Teens Arrested for Beating Homeless Man in Winston-Salem Three RJ Reynolds High School students have been charged with felony assault and are facing accusations of attacking a homeless man that was sleeping under a bridge.
- 1 day ago
- News
Supreme Court to Hear Transgender Teenager's CaseSupreme Court to Hear Transgender Teenager's Case Oral arguments are scheduled for transgender teenager's case that has made its way to the United States Supreme Court.
- 12 hours ago
- Nation-Now
'All That We Share': Danish Ad Asks You To Think Outside the Box'All That We Share': Danish Ad Asks You To Think Outside the Box While there are plenty of things that make us, as human beings, different, one Danish ad is encouraging us to not forget about the many things we have in common.
- 12 hours ago
- Health
Dangerous trends teens: Alcohol eye drops, snorting condomsDangerous trends teens: Alcohol eye drops, snorting condoms It doesn't seem to matter how smart or popular teenagers are, many are putting themselves at risk taking part in senseless activities.
- 40 minutes ago
- Nation
Nissan Recalls Altima; Door Might Open If Window Rolled DownNissan Recalls Altima; Door Might Open If Window Rolled Down You might not want to open a rear window if you're driving a Nissan Altima. The company is recalling more than 341,000 of the midsize cars in the U.S. because the doors might open if a rear window is lowered. The recall covers Altimas from the 2015 through 2017 model years. Nissan says in government documents that the latch and lock cable in the doors may not have been routed properly at the factory.
- 2 hours ago
- Crime
One Shot At Greensboro Strip ClubOne Shot At Greensboro Strip Club A man was taken to the hospital after being shot at a Greensboro strip club.
- 3 hours ago
- Super Bowl
The Cutest Falcons Fan You Will Ever SeeThe Cutest Falcons Fan You Will Ever See His name is Wyatt and he is the cutest Falcons fan you will ever see.
- 4 hours ago
- Good-Morning-Show
How To Plan A 'Super,' Last-Minute Super Bowl PartyHow To Plan A 'Super,' Last-Minute Super Bowl Party Planning a Super Bowl party at anytime can be stressful but especially when the big game is Sunday! From festive food to decorations there's a lot to think of in a short amount of time. We asked the party experts at Party Chick And Paper in Greensboro how to make a last-minute party super.
- 2 hours ago
- Crime
Nearly 40-Year-Old Cold Case Solved With State-Of-Art ForensicsNearly 40-Year-Old Cold Case Solved With State-Of-Art Forensics CLEVELAND – On November 14, 1980, a man was struck and killed by a train along the railroad tracks near Front Street in Berea, OH. Attempts to identify the victim, believed to be of Asian or American Indian descent in his late 20s, were made through the local media, fingerprints and all the means available during that time period.
- 12 hours ago
- Features
A Passion for PolishA Passion for Polish Walk into the Wells Fargo Pavilion and you'll find Ernie Cantu shining boots. He's been doing it for years and he loves it.
- 12 hours ago
- Producer-Picks
7 Facts On the Crack in the Antarctic Ice Shelf7 Facts On the Crack in the Antarctic Ice Shelf A giant iceberg larger than Rhode Island is set to break off Antarctica, likely in the next few months.
- 13 hours ago
- Weird
Decades Old Family Photos Surface in Supermarket Lost and FoundDecades Old Family Photos Surface in Supermarket Lost and Found You never know what you'll find in the supermarket lost and found bin – just ask Tairsa Worman.
- 13 hours ago
-
Health
29 mins ago 1:39 p.m.
Dangerous Trends Teens: Alcohol Eye Drops, Snorting Condoms
-
-
Nation
3 hour ago 11:24 a.m.
Nissan Recalls Altima; Door Might Open If Window Rolled Down
-
Crime
3 hour ago 10:41 a.m.
One Shot At Greensboro Strip Club
-
-
Super Bowl
4 hour ago 10:00 a.m.
The Cutest Falcons Fan You Will Ever See
-
Ed Matthews Saturday Mid Morning Forecast
-
Growing The Greenway
-
2 The Rescue Hugo
-
In The WFMY News 2 Kitchen With Reto's Catering
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Crime
5 hour ago 9:14 a.m.
Man Uses Ax to Rob Winston-Salem Store
-
Ed Matthews Saturday Morning Forecast
-
Good-Morning-Show
2 hour ago 11:53 a.m.
How To Plan A 'Super,' Last-Minute Super Bowl Party
-
-
Crime
12 hour ago 1:38 a.m.
Nearly 40-Year-Old Cold Case Solved With State-Of-Art Forensics
-
-
News
13 hour ago 1:32 a.m.
Supreme Court to Hear Transgender Teenager's Case
-
Nation-Now
13 hour ago 1:21 a.m.
'All That We Share': Danish Ad Asks You To Think Outside the Box
-
Features
13 hour ago 1:18 a.m.
A Passion for Polish
-
-
Producer-Picks
13 hour ago 1:15 a.m.
7 Facts On the Crack in the Antarctic Ice Shelf