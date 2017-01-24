FDA Releases 'Fish List' Pregnant Women Should Avoid

Eating fish, Pic. Thinkstock (Photo: Custom)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has released a first of its kind “fishing consumption” chart.

The list was created to help women who are pregnant or could become pregnant, as well as those who are breastfeeding, make informed choices.

The list of 62 types of fish is separated by the following:

Best Choices (eat two to three servings a week)

Good Choices (eat one serving a week)

Fish to Avoid

Recommendation For Pregnant Women

The FDA recommends pregnant women eat 2-3 servings of low-mercury fish per week, or 8 to 12 ounces. However, all fish contain at least traces of mercury, which can be harmful to the brain and nervous system if a person eats too much over time.

Recommendation For Adults & Children

A typical serving is 4 ounces of fish measured before cooking. Serving sizes for children should be smaller and adjusted for their age and total calorie needs. It’s recommended that children eat fish once or twice a week selected from a variety of fish types.

Best Fish Choices List (eat 2 to 3 servings a week)

Anchovy

Atlantic Croaker

Atlantic Mackerel

Black Sea Bass

Butterfish

Catfish

Clam

Cod

Crab

Crawfish

Flounder

Haddock

Hake

Herring

Lobster, American and Spiny

Mullet

Oyster

Pacific Chub Mackerel

Perch, freshwater and ocean

Pickerel

Plaice

Pollock

Salmon

Sardine

Scallop

Shad

Shrimp

Skate

Smelt

Sole

Squid

Tilapia

Trout, freshwater

Tuna, canned light (includes skipjack)

Whitefish

Whiting

Good Choices List (eat 1 serving a week)

Bluefish

Buffalofish

Carp

Chilean Sea Bass

Grouper

Hailbut

Mahi Mahi

Monkfish

Rockfish

Sablefish

Sheepshead

Snapper

Spanish Mackerel

Striped Bass (ocean)

Tilefish (Atlantic ocean)

Tuna, albacore/white tuna, canned, and fresh/frozen

Tuna, yellowfin

Weakfish/seatrout

White croaker/Pacific Croaker

Fish To Avoid List (Highest mercury levels)

King Mackerel

Marlin

Orange Roughy

Shark

Swordfish

Tilefish (Gulf of Mexico)

Tuna, bigeye

