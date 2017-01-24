FDA Releases 'Fish List' Pregnant Women Should Avoid

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has released a first of its kind “fishing consumption” chart.
The list was created to help women who are pregnant or could become pregnant, as well as those who are breastfeeding, make informed choices.
The list of 62 types of fish is separated by the following:
- Best Choices (eat two to three servings a week)
- Good Choices (eat one serving a week)
- Fish to Avoid
Recommendation For Pregnant Women
The FDA recommends pregnant women eat 2-3 servings of low-mercury fish per week, or 8 to 12 ounces. However, all fish contain at least traces of mercury, which can be harmful to the brain and nervous system if a person eats too much over time.
Recommendation For Adults & Children
A typical serving is 4 ounces of fish measured before cooking. Serving sizes for children should be smaller and adjusted for their age and total calorie needs. It’s recommended that children eat fish once or twice a week selected from a variety of fish types.
Best Fish Choices List (eat 2 to 3 servings a week)
- Anchovy
- Atlantic Croaker
- Atlantic Mackerel
- Black Sea Bass
- Butterfish
- Catfish
- Clam
- Cod
- Crab
- Crawfish
- Flounder
- Haddock
- Hake
- Herring
- Lobster, American and Spiny
- Mullet
- Oyster
- Pacific Chub Mackerel
- Perch, freshwater and ocean
- Pickerel
- Plaice
- Pollock
- Salmon
- Sardine
- Scallop
- Shad
- Shrimp
- Skate
- Smelt
- Sole
- Squid
- Tilapia
- Trout, freshwater
- Tuna, canned light (includes skipjack)
- Whitefish
- Whiting
Good Choices List (eat 1 serving a week)
- Bluefish
- Buffalofish
- Carp
- Chilean Sea Bass
- Grouper
- Hailbut
- Mahi Mahi
- Monkfish
- Rockfish
- Sablefish
- Sheepshead
- Snapper
- Spanish Mackerel
- Striped Bass (ocean)
- Tilefish (Atlantic ocean)
- Tuna, albacore/white tuna, canned, and fresh/frozen
- Tuna, yellowfin
- Weakfish/seatrout
- White croaker/Pacific Croaker
Fish To Avoid List (Highest mercury levels)
- King Mackerel
- Marlin
- Orange Roughy
- Shark
- Swordfish
- Tilefish (Gulf of Mexico)
- Tuna, bigeye
FDA & @EPA issue final fish consumption advice. Chart makes it easy to choose from dozens of healthy & safe options https://t.co/Gjj9emUMUT pic.twitter.com/YZ5g03oqG8— U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) January 18, 2017
Copyright 2016 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs