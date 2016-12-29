Flu Prompts Visitor Restrictions At Randolph Hospital, Cone Health

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The spread of the flu virus has prompted Triad hospitals to issue visitor restrictions.

Randolph Hospital will not allow any visitors who have flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, or a sore throat from visiting the hospital.

The hospital will also not allow anyone under the age of 12 from entering the hospital unless they’re a patient. That restriction also applies to siblings of maternity patients.

Randolph Hospital is also limiting the number of visitors to two per patient. Visitors could also be asked to wear masks, gloves, or protective gowns when visiting patients.

Hospital leaders said the restrictions will remain in place until the spread of the flu has significantly decreased.

Cone Health also said it’s seen an increase of visitors to the emergency room with flu-like symptoms including fevers, chills, and the feeling of “being hit by a truck.”

Cone Health said they’ve seen a 6-percent increase of patients with flu-like symptoms compared to 5-percent one week ago.

Cone Health leaders are also asking anyone who has flu symptoms not to visit friends or family who are in the hospital.

Melissa Morgan, RN said, “If you have flu symptoms please call or Skype to let your family member or friend know that you care for them. We want to keep the flu out of our hospitals.”

Randolph Hospital also recommends calling a loved one, send a letter or card, or email an electronic cheer card.

The flu can impact patients recovering from surgery or battling diseases and have weakened immune systems.

To help reduce the spread of flu, the following universally approved precautions are recommended for everyday use:

• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze

• Wash your hands often and with soap and water, especially after you cough or sneeze; alcohol-based hand sanitizers are also effective

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

• Stay home if you are sick

