Get Ready To See More Sick People In The Triad

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- It's that time of year again - cold and flu season.

Dr. Christopher Ohl at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center says January will be the worst the Triad has seen of the flu but there are other viruses to look out for.

"A lot of cold viruses show seasonality- there’s certain seasons they like the best," he said.

Researchers there are taking a closer look at viruses. Using a swab from the back of a patient's nose, they're able to look at the DNA of a virus and pinpoint what's making them feel bad. They can even map out trends and predict when the virus will be the worst.

"In the old days we used to say, 'oh you’ve got a cold and it’s a virus,' but now we’ve got testing to do DNA fingerprinting and things like you see on the detective shows on TV," Dr. Ohl said.

With the season of sickness looming it's important to prevent the spread of viruses. Dr. Ohl says don't go out if you're sick and keep your kids home from school and daycare if they aren't feeling well.

"Be a good citizen because a child with a virus at school is just going to spread it to other people," he said.

You can also protect yourself by washing your hands more often, sleeping more and staying hydrated.

Doctors say it isn't too late to get the flu shot if you haven't yet but remember it takes a few weeks to be effective.

