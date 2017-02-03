Go Red For Women: Facts About Heart Disease

Here at WMFY News 2, we go RED for women! (Photo: WFMY)

Heart disease is the number one killer of women in the United States, according to the American Heart Association.

That's why millions are 'going red for women' on National Wear Red Day as a way to support women's heart health.

Read Also: Ways To Keep Your Heart Healthy For Heart Health Month

The facts about cardiovascular disease:

1. Cardiovascular diseases kill nearly 1 in 3 women each year.

2. Cardiovascular diseases kill about one woman every 80 seconds and about 80 percent of cardiovascular diseases may be preventable.

3. Heart disease takes more lives than all forms of cancer combined.

4. More than 1 in 3 women is living with some sort of heart disease.

5. Almost half of cardiovascular related deaths are in females.

Five numbers that all women should know to take control of their heart health:

1. Total Cholesterol

2. HDL (good) Cholesterol

3. Blood Pressure

4. Blood Sugar

5. Body Mass Index (BMI)

Knowing those numbers can help women determine their risk for getting cardiovascular diseases. Here's how:

1. Understanding the risk factors.

There are some you can control like blood pressure, smoking, cholesterol, lack of regular exercise, and some you can't control like age, gender, and family history.

That's why it's important to know your numbers and learn your family history.

2. "Know your numbers."

Five numbers can change your life: Total cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, and body mass index.

3. Take action and manage your numbers.

Schedule a separate visit with your healthcare provider to learn these numbers and commit them to memory.

Work to improve your numbers, if necessary.

Copyright 2017 WFMY