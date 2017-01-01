Gym Experts Weigh In On Keeping Up With New Year's Resolution

Planet_Fitness_061812 (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It’s one of the most popular resolutions year after year: getting in shape and staying healthy.

According to Nielsen, staying fit and healthy and trying to lose weight regularly top the charts as the most popular New Year's resolutions, but the age-old problem is keeping with that resolution past just a couple of months.

Charlotte Gold's Gym EpiCentre manager, Susan Gertzman, says the problem is simple.

“Staying motivated. People join the club, they don't know what to do, and they feel maybe lost because they don't know which programming to go into,” explained Gertzman.

Gym managers say coming up with classes like boot camps and dance classes to keep new gym-goers involved and interested is key. They say it's not always about weights and treadmills.

Tiffany Loveless teaches a body jam dance class at Gold’s and expects to see lots of new faces next week.

“Especially in January, there's going to be tons of people in the same boat and you just have to keep coming and have fun. Find something that you find fun,” Loveless said.

According to industry analysts, of all new gym membership sign ups during the year, more than 11% of those happen in January alone.

And of all new members, about half stop coming by April.

Members we talked with say setting goals for yourself can be self-motivating.

We talked with Brittany Caldwell, who’s a gym member, and she told us what she tells her friends to try and get them in shape.

“I tell them to find a dress or a pair of pants that they think look really cute and buy them a little too small and figure out how to fit into them. Set a goal and date or an event they want to go to,” Caldwell said.

She says having that goal in mind can help get you to where you need to be.



In the end, getting through the gym door is step one, coming back is whole other battle but, one that can keep you fit and healthy throughout the year.

