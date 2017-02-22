NC Health Dept. Didn't Follow Up With Nearly 200 Women After Cancer Tests

File (Photo: File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – County commissioners are investigating after nearly 200 women did not get follow-ups from the Mecklenburg County Health Department after tests showed they were at risk for certain types of cancer.

Early detection is often credited with reducing rates of cervical cancer. Which begs the question: How did this happen?

Women concerned, thinking they may have cancer. Officials with the Health Department say they have notified a majority of the women who were tested, but county officials say it’s absolutely unacceptable.

“I could have been one of those individuals. Your wife, or your sister, or your aunt could have been a part of this process, and for us not to say anything and be concerned about the welfare and the health of our people. These are our people we’re talking about. I don’t hear an apology, I don’t hear anything other than, “we’re going to do X, Y, and Z,’” said Commissioner Vilma Leake (District 2).

That “X, Y, and Z” is notifying the 185 women who spent the last eight months thinking their test results were in the clear. So far, officials say they’ve been able to contact the 110 women who need a repeat test and 55 who need a coloscopy. But they were unable to reach 20 others.

County Manager Dena Diorio says this won’t happen again.

“We have reviewed all of our procedures and we have put procedures in place to make sure we have checks and balances to make sure this does not happen again,” Diorio said.

Leake says that’s not enough.

“Something is wrong, Madam Chair, and I want more investigation to take place to see why and why not no notes were ever sent, and why no communication was ever sent,” Leake said.

The Health Department announced Wednesday that it will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. to address pap smear tests and related follow-ups.

