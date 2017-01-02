Health Trends Including Coconut Oil To Leave Behind In 2017

Planet_Fitness_061812 (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It may not come as a huge surprise, but one of the top New Year’s resolutions of 2017 is to get healthy. So how can you set goals you can keep?

Doctor Charles Bregier, who serves as medical director for Novant Health says keep your goals realistic.

“If you try to do everything and change everything in your life it’s going to be very defeating when you stumble,” he says.

As for a place to start, Dr. Bregier recommends increasing the amount of time you exercise, even if it’s just walking or choosing to take the stairs instead of the elevator. Overall, he recommends at least 150 minutes of exercise a week.

“If you have a job where you’re working 12-hour shifts for three or four days a week and you just can’t find the time to exercise on those days, well that’s ok. Try to find time on the other days to exercise a little bit more,” he says.

When it comes to diet, Dr. Breiger says a simple change is to reduce the amount of sugar and fat you consume.

In addition to making smart changes to your diet and increasing exercise, Dr. Bregier says it’s important to get at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep a night and put a focus on your overall well-being including your mental, physical, and emotional health.

“One thing I think many people don’t do is take a few minutes out of their day for themselves.”

As for what not to do, Dr. Bregier advises against crash dieting.

“Studies show that people who lose weight very rapidly, gain it back very rapidly,” says Dr. Bregier.

He also says there are several health trends that people could do without in 2017. One of them is using coconut oil.

“There are some studies that say maybe coconut oil is better than margarine and it certainly is better than margarine but it’s still high in fat.”

In fact, the latest guidelines from the American College of Cardiology also recommends against it saying it can contribute to artery clogging.

Another not-so-healthy health trend are bottled juices, which can be extremely high in sugar.

“What’s better than juice is to have the actual fruit, because when you do the juice it takes all of the fiber out of it and the fiber is where a lot of the vitamins are,” he says.

