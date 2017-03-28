Guilford, Forsyth In Top Half of NC's Healthiest Counties: Study

Guilford and Forsyth counties rank among the top half of the healthiest counties in North Carolina, according to a recent study.

The eighth annual County Health Rankings were released by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute Wednesday, with Guilford county coming in at No. 29 and Forsyth ranking 36th. Davie is the highest Triad-area county at No. 12.

Guilford ranked 16th out of 100 counties in the length of life category, 25th in social and economic factors and 21st in clinical care.

Forsyth ranked 14th in clinical care and 31st in length of life.

“The County Health Rankings show us that where people live plays a key role in how long and how well

they live,” said Risa Lavizzo-Mourey, MD, RWJF president and CEO. “The Rankings allow local leaders to

clearly see and prioritize the challenges they face — whether it’s rising premature death rates or the

growing drug overdose epidemic — so they can bring community leaders and residents together to find

solutions."

Wake County, home of the state’s capital in Raleigh, was named the healthiest in North Carolina, ranking in the top three for length of life, quality of life, and health behaviors. Robeson County was named the least healthy county in the Tar Heel State, ranking dead last in quality of life, clinical care, and health behaviors.

Triad-area county health rankings (out of 100 N.C. counties)

Davie: 12

Guilford: 29

Stokes: 31

Forsyth: 36

Randolph: 39

Surry: 50

Alamance: 51

Davidson: 61

Yadkin: 65

Rockingham: 75

Wilkes: 81

To view the full report, click here.

