Live Chat Thursday: Medical Weight Loss With Wake Forest Baptist Health

Left to right: Dr. Jamy Ard, MD, Dr. Annette Frain, RD, LDN

It's a new year and you're probably thinking about a new you. If you are, we have the perfect discussion that you can participate in live Thursday at 4pm on WFMY News 2.

If you have questions or concerns about using medical weight loss as an option, you don't want to miss this live chat Thursday at 4pm on WFMY News 2.

The LIVE chat will be conducted by Dr. Jamy Ard M.D. and Annette Frain, R.D., LDN from Wake Forest Baptist Health.

You can start entering your questions now. Click on Medical Weight Loss Chat.

SAMPLE QUESTIONS:



1. How do I know if medical weight loss is right for me?

2. Why does weight loss seem different for men and women?

3. What is the most common mistake you’ve seen patients make when attempting to go on a weight loss journey?

4. Why is it important to work with a team of experienced professionals when starting a weight loss journey?

5. At what weight should I start to consider surgical weight loss vs medical weight loss?



More on the experts:

Jamy Ard, MD

Dr. Jamy Ard is a professor in the departments of Epidemiology & Prevention, Center on Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism at Wake Forest Baptist Health. He directs the Wake Forest Baptist Health Medical Weight Management Program, located in both Greensboro and Winston-Salem.

His clinical interests include Obesity Treatment, Medical Weight Loss, Behavioral Weight Loss, Diabetes Prevention, Heart Disease Prevention, and Nutrition Therapy for Elevated Blood Pressure, Cholesterol or Blood Sugar. Dr. Ard’s research interests include clinical management of obesity and strategies to improve cardiometabolic risk factors using lifestyle modification. He has been conducting research for many years on lifestyle modification, and has worked on several funded multi center trials. His work has been published in many scientific journals, and he has been a featured presenter at several conferences and workshops dealing with obesity nationally and internationally.

Education & Training

• B.S., Morehouse School of Medicine, 1993

• M.D., Duke University School of Medicine, 1997

• Internship, Internal Medicine, Duke University Medical Center, 1999

• Fellowship, Hypertension, Duke University School of Medicine, 2001

• Residency, Internal Medicine, Duke University Medical Center, 2002

• Fellowship, Primary Care, Va Hospital - Durham, 2003



Annette Frain, RD, LDN

Annette Frain, RD, LDN, is a Medical Nutrition Program Coordinator/Registered Dietitian at Wake Forest Baptist Health, working as a member of the Medical Weight Management Program, located in both Greensboro and Winston-Salem. Annette has dedicated her career to helping people have successful journeys to health, and is often a featured expert on local news, and various radio, print and internet media.

Education & Training

• B.S., Nutritional Science and Dietetics, University of Nebraska

• Internship, New York Presbyterian

• Certificate of Training in Adult Weight Management (Level 2)



Dr. Ard and Annette work together as a part of a specialized medical weight loss team - doctors, dietitians, fitness specialists, and psychologists - who teach patients how to overcome daily challenges and address underlying issues that may contribute to an individual’s underlying issue with obesity. Through one-on-one help, the Medical Weight Management Center’s goal is to empower patients to make lifestyle changes that improve their health and quality of living.

For more information, visit the Wake Forest Baptist Health Weight Management Center website, or click here to sign up for a free seminar.

