Meet Brenn, Belle, and Beau: Brenner Children's Hospital Mascots

Brenner Children's Hospital Mascots - Left to right: Brenn, Beau, Belle

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - They have paws and fur. They're the Brenner Children's Hospital's newest mascots.

On Tuesday, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center welcomed Brenn, Belle, and Beau to its family.

"Going to the doctor or being in the hospital can be scary, especially for our youngest patients," said Julie Freischlag, CEO of Wake Forest Baptist. " By associating friendly characters with the doctors and nurses, we hope the Brenner pups will help ease some of those fears."

Brenn is the oldest of the pups. She has blue eyes, multicolored fur and wears a green collar.

Belle sports a blue collar and enjoys giving advice to youngsters.

Beau is the male pup. He's spontaneous and an advocate of health and wellness.

The pups have a lot of work to do. They will visit Wake Forest Baptist Health's pediatric locations and schools.

The mascots will also participate in community events to help spread the word about health and wellness.

