You may have heard bits and pieces of Angie Collins' story before, but this is the year the courts and community will have to decide if anything should change.

SEE PETITION AND SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH THE FDA

READ | Full investigation Sperm for Sale: Buyer Beware

There are nearly a dozen lawsuits against Xytex, the company accused of improperly vetting Chris Aggeles and failing to notify families of the concerns raised about his sperm. Most of the cases are in federal courts, being heard by judges in Georgia, Florida, Ohio and California. There are also cases pending in Canada.

While the laws vary by state, one of the first cases filed in Fulton County Superior Court has already been dismissed. But even in doing so, Judge Robert McBurney, wrote:

“The direction from the higher courts and the Legislature is clear – perhaps a half-step behind today’s science, but clear; until the law is changed, it controls the outcome of this case.”

And that is what Collins and others impacted by the sperm bank industry say they are trying to do.

Wendy Kramer, the founder of the Donor Sibling Registry, has filed a Citizen’s Petition with the FDA, the federal agency that regulates the industry. Below is a copy of her petition.

In true government fashion – at issue right now is not whether the FDA should make changes. But whether the FDA should even have a discussion about it. We’ve included a link to tell them what you think.

In the petition Kramer makes her case for:

Standardized and expanded donor testing

Mandatory medical, genetic and social updates

Electronic record keeping to track number of births

Limit number of births per donor

A ban on anonymous donors

Collins has also made recommendations in Canada to:

Verify educational claims made by donors

Run criminal background checks on donors annually

Have a family doctor sign a form, verifying donor’s reported medical history

Unannounced drug testing for illicit drug use or antipsychotic/cancer medications

Reign in unproven marketing claims by Cryobank companies

(© 2017 WXIA)