NC, 18 Other States Affected By Salmonella Outbreak from Papayas

Papaya (Photo: CDC) (Photo: This content is subject to copyright.)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - U.S. health officials say more people have contracted salmonella by eating papayas from a farm in southern Mexico.

As of Saturday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 141 people in 19 states have caught the illness from eating papayas traced to the Carica de Campeche farm in Campeche, Mexico.

By the Numbers (Source: CDC):

Case Count - 141

States - 19

Deaths - 1

Hospitalized - 45

Nearly half of the cases have been in New York and New Jersey, which had 36 and 26, respectively. Virginia has had 11 cases, Pennsylvania has had seven and Maryland has had six. Connecticut and Minnesota have each reported four cases.

North Carolina and Massachusetts have had three.

Iowa, Kentucky and Oklahoma have each reported two cases, while Delaware, Louisiana, Michigan and Wisconsin have had one each.

Have a news tip: Contact us via news@wfmy.com, Facebook or Twitter

One death, in New York City, has been blamed on the outbreak.

Those sickened can experience diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain and fever. The illness can be more severe when contracted by young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY