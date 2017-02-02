NC Records First Child Flu Death Of The Season

Ill boy lying in bed. sad child with fever and ice bag on head (Photo: AGrigorjeva, AGrigorjeva)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday the first child death from the flu for the 2016-2017 season.

The child died last Tuesday, authorities say, from complications associated with influenza infection.

In an effort to protect the child's identity, no identifying factors were released; officials only said the child resided in Western North Carolina.

“If there is any positive to come from this tragedy, we hope it will be that people understand even though flu is a very common virus, it can cause serious and even deadly infections in some people," said Acting State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore. "We extend our deepest sympathies to this child’s family.”

HHS says 19 adults have died flu-related deaths in North Carolina so far this season, of which 14 were over the age of 65.

The Centers for Disease Control says there have been eight other pediatric flu-related deaths nationwide this season.

