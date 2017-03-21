Parents Made Aware of 'Fifth Disease' Diagnosis at a Guilford Co. School

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Fifth Disease

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Parents at Colfax Elementary received a letter from the school warning them that a student was diagnosed with "Fifth Disease."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Fifth Disease is a mild rash illness that is common in children.

The first symptoms may cause a fever, runny nose or headache.

After several days, the illness may cause a rash on the face.

Parents received the following letter:

Dear Parent: I wanted to let you know that a student was diagnosed with Fifth's Disease. This is a non-threatening virus that results in a red rash. Please See the information sheet attached and let us know if you have any concerns or questions. Please follow-up with your family doctor if your child shows symptoms of the disease. Sincerely, Michelle Thigpen, Principal

