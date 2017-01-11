Woman Reinventing Fast Food With Salad Shop

Roushan Christofellis, owner of Salad and Go, at one of her locations. (Photo: JR Cardenas/12 News)

GILBERT, Ariz. - The Christofellis family dreaded the traditional fast food that was available for them near their home in the Phoenix area. They always wished for a healthier option when it came to the drive thru, so they eventually did something about it.

"Nobody knew what was going to happen. We knew it was a risk, but we felt that if we were looking for something like this, people were too." said Roushan Christofellis, owner and operator of Salad and Go. "People constantly thank us for doing this. They tell us that they were overweight, and we have given them that healthy alternate to 'blank fast food restaurant' next door."

Business Insider named Salad and Go one of seven restaurants that should scare McDonald's in 2017 because it takes a revolutionary approach to fast food.

The restaurant opened in 2013 in Gilbert, and has grown nonstop since then. Christofellis plans to continue to open more locales in the state and then eventually branch out to Texas, and New Mexico.

"We don't ever want to franchise," said Christofellis. "We are very happy with the way things are going, franchising is not something in the near future."

Another positive about this Arizona business is that all of the lettuce comes from within the state, a win-win situation for Arizona farmers in addition to Salad and Go.

For more information on Salad and Go such as locations and the menu, visit the restaurant's website.

