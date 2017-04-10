Rabid Skunk Found In Gibsonville: Health Officials

Striped Skunk (Mephitis mephitis), North America (Photo: Getty Images/Minden Pictures RM)

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. -- A skunk found on Ludgate Drive in Gibsonville tested positive for rabies, the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday.

Health officials say this is the fourth confirmed case of animal rabies in 2017 in Guilford County.

North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs, and ferrets) be vaccinated - it is the best way to protect your pets against rabies.

