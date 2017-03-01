South Carolina Officials Issue Zika Reminder

COLUMBIA, S.C. – As springtime approaches, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging residents to take precautions to prevent Zika and other mosquito-borne illnesses.

DHEC encourages all travelers with plans of trips abroad to do whatever it takes to prevent mosquito bites, especially those planning visit destinations where Zika is known to be transmitted.

"When traveling to any country with active Zika transmission, travelers should proactively take steps to prevent mosquito bites, such as using insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants, and staying in places with air conditioning or that use window and door screens," said Linda Bell, M.D. and state epidemiologist. "Zika is actively spreading in several areas of the world, including countries and territories in the Caribbean, Central America, South America, the Pacific Islands and Cape Verde."

Officials say there have been 61 travel-related cases of Zika reported in South Carolina since April of last year. However, none of those cases were reported to have been caused by mosquitos native to the state.

Individuals planning to travel should consult a travel clinic or the CDC website to see if they are traveling to an area with an active Zika transmission. To find a complete list of countries and locations affected, click here.

Copyright 2017 WCNC