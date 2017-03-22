Study: Carolinas Home To 4 Of America's 20 Fattest Cities

(Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Carolinas may need to go on a diet.

According to a recent study by Wallethub, four of America’s 20 fattest cities call the Carolinas home. The list includes Triad city Winston-Salem and South Carolina’s capital, Columbia, which is No. 11, according to the study.

The unbecoming title of America’s Fattest City belongs to Jackson, Mississippi, which has the most weight-related health problems. Jackson also has the second-most physically inactive adult population, and the second-highest percentage of adults eating fewer than one serving of fruits and vegetables per day.

Researchers used 17 key indicators of weight-related problems, from physically inactive adults to healthy food access, to rank the 100 most-populated U.S. metro areas to compile the list. Wallethub says the findings should come as no surprise, considering the proliferation of fast-food restaurants and cheap, low-quality foods available at grocery stores.

By at least one figure, it's estimated that at over 70 percent of Americans are overweight or obese, presenting a health risk due to the high proportion of body fat.

Mountain resort destination Asheville received poor marks in the study, coming in with the fourth-highest percentage of overweight adults, behind Chattanooga, TN, Sacramento, CA, and Anchorage, AK.

Charlotte ranked 33rd on the list, just ahead of Lexington, Kentucky and Fayetteville, Arkansas. The most healthy cities according to the survey were Seattle, Portland, and Minneapolis.

To read the full study, click here.

