Take a Snooze - it's National Napping Day!

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - I don't know about you, but the return to daylight saving time has me screwed up. But fear not, West Michigan, because there is a cure.

It's called National Napping Day and it's no coincidence that it falls on Monday, March 13. National Napping Day comes with the return of daylight saving time every year.

It's a time when we can recover from the time change. That's critical, because as WZZM 13 health reporter Val Lego told us last week, daylight saving time leads to an uptick in car crashes, workplace accidents, heart attacks and a list of other hazards.

A nap can get you back on track. In fact, according to a NASA study, pilots who took a 40 minute nap improved their performance by 34 percent and alertness by 100 percent. Cool, huh?

So, how do make sure you make sure you get the most out of your nap? The National Sleep Foundation offers some suggestions:

A short nap is usually recommended (20-30 minutes) for short-term alertness. This type of nap provides significant benefit for improved alertness and performance without leaving you feeling groggy or interfering with nighttime sleep.

Your sleep environment can greatly impact your ability to fall asleep. Make sure that you have a restful place to lie down and that the temperature in the room is comfortable. Try to limit the amount of noise heard and the extent of the light filtering in. While some studies have shown that just spending time in bed can be beneficial, it is better to try to catch some zzz’s.

If you take a nap too late in the day, it might affect your nighttime sleep patterns and make it difficult to fall asleep at your regular bedtime. If you try to take it too early in the day, your body may not be ready for more sleep.

Whether you have time to fit in a nap on National Napping Day or not, make sure to get some rest. The studies don't lie -- your health depends on it.

